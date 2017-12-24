Homebuyers to enjoy fee exemption for another year

AMMAN — The Cabinet on Sunday approved keeping exemptions of ownership transfer fees on small and average-sized residential apartments until December 31, 2018.

The decision is aimed at going on with procedures to stimulate the real estate market and enabling citizens to own homes, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Under the decision, the exemption applies to flats whose area is 150 square metres or less. Any extra area will be subject to the levies, up to a total of 180 square metres.

If the total area of the residence exceeds 180 square metres, the entire area will be subject to the registration fees and other payments, Petra said.

The exemption applies only to Jordanians, the government has announced.