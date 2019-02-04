House passes 12 laws since October 14, 2018

AMMAN — In its monthly report published on Sunday, the Lower House said that it passed 12 laws in 26 sessions held during its 3rd ordinary session which began on October 14, 2018.

The Chamber said it held 31 meetings during the last four months, of which five were for the purpose of monitoring the government’s performance.

Among the major laws MPs passed during the 3rd ordinary session were the 2018 general pardon law, the Income Tax Law, the State Budget Law and the budgets of independent public institutions, the Personal Status Law and the Illicit Gains Law.

The Chamber’s committees are currently reviewing 41 laws in addition to the 2016-2017 Audit Bureau’s report and the House’s by-laws.

In the same period, the House panels held 298 meetings, where the Finance Committee held 46 meetings, the Palestine Committee 32 and the Legal Committee 29.

Deputies directed 159 questions to the government, which answered 84 of them, while MPs presented two enquiries.

MPs presented 32 memoranda in the same period, of which only six of were answered, the report said.