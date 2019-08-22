You are here
Housing sector presses gov’t to address demands
By Maram Kayed - Aug 22,2019 - Last updated at Aug 22,2019
AMMAN — The housing sector, represented by its association’s president Zuhair Omari, made several demands during a meeting with the Parliament and the Prime Ministry on Wednesday.
“If you look at our demands, you will see that most of them have to do with other sectors, government-owned or otherwise,” Omari told The Jordan Times over the phone.
In a report made available to The Jordan Times, the sector issued a list of seven demands touching on the government, banks and construction-material shop owners.
The housing sector asked the government to decrease the 9 per cent real-estate registration fee to 5 per cent.
“The percentage should be lowered to match the drop in real-estate prices. If a piece of land has decreased in price, so should its registration fee,” Omari said.
However, the sector’s requests are not all new.
A long-awaited demand by the association in the past years was to exempt apartment buyers from the fees of the first 150 square metres — a request which yet again featured on their list of demands on Wednesday.
Addressing banks, the sector demanded lowering the interest rates on real-estate loans, calling for extra funds to those whose income is below JD1,000, and cutting the red tape to obtain a real-estate loan.
The association demanded the contracting sector to make some changes that include setting a limit on the prices of building materials and allowing the import of some products from neighbouring countries when they cost less than their local alternatives.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Aug 22, 2019
Opinion
Aug 22, 2019
Aug 22, 2019
Aug 22, 2019
Aug 22, 2019
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment