Industry Ministry reviews status of projects part of economic priorities programme

AMMAN — The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply on Wednesday said that a number of national projects are underway as part of the government economic priorities programme.

The economic priorities programme includes the establishment of a fund to support and develop the national industry. The projects come as a step to improve the investment climate in the Kingdom and boost the competitiveness of Jordanian products, locally and abroad.

The ministry noted that this requires a revision to the current support and incentive programmes related to industrial activities, as several industrial companies made a number of complaints over the difficulty of meeting the programme's requirements, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In an interview, the ministry said that a technical committee, with the membership of representatives from the public and private sectors, was formed to consider the proposed scenarios to support industrial activities. These proposed scenarios are meant to optimise the support programme and help more industrialists to produce Jordan-made products that can reach global markets.

A series of meeting that witnessed the participation of a representative from the Jordan Chamber of Industry were held to develop an alternative system; one that serves the national interests and does not conflict with the Kingdom's obligations under the World Trade Organisation, the ministry added.