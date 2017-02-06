Initiative to offer helping hand to start-ups

AMMAN — Twenty-five start-ups and NGOs will be benefiting from a web development and design services initiative that supports budding projects in Jordan with scarce resources, according to its founder.

Yotta Startups Initiative aims to motivate enterprises that have projects and creative ideas, entrepreneur and founder of the initiative, Mohammad Atoum, told The Jordan Times in a recent interview.

Over 93 projects have submitted applications to take advantage of the first stage of the initiative, which concludes in June.

Twenty projects will present their ideas in a February 12 pitch event in front of a panel, and only 13 will be provided with web development services in the first stage, Atoum said.

The initiative will design and develop websites of four e-commerce companies, 14 corporate and seven non-profit projects.

Social media consultant and trainer Khaled El Ahmad, PMO Director at Jordan Educational Initiative Maram Damous and Atoum will be the judges at the pitch event.

The project’s strength, innovation, aim and idea are among the criteria that will be taken into account.

The second half of this year will provide another 12 projects with web design services, Atoum noted.

“We want to support as many start-ups as we can,” he said.

Domain and hosting services are among the services that that the entrepreneur will provide in the $25,000 worth initiative.

Ahmad said the initiative is an essential window for start-ups to market their products and provide services.

Each start-up company tries to promote its project within the nearby zone and domain. Websites are important to extend the companies’ work and existence, but the lack of funds impedes their reach to potential customers, the social media consultant noted.

According to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Yotta initiative has a working team in the UK, India and the US and has designed more than 250 websites with international standards in two years.