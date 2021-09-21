International Day of Peace marked with focus on pandemic recovery

AMMAN — The International Day of Peace, observed annually on September 21, places “recovering from the pandemic with lasting peace” into focus.

The International Day of Peace this year was celebrated under the theme “Recovering Better for an Equitable and Sustainable World”.

“In 2021, as we heal from the pandemic, we are inspired to think creatively and collectively about how to help everyone recover better, how to build resilience, and how to transform our world into one that is more equal, more just, equitable, inclusive, sustainable and healthier,” the UN website said.

The international day of peace, which was established in 1981 by the UN General Assembly, is celebrated by standing up against acts of hate online and offline, spreading compassion, kindness and hope in the face of the ongoing crisis, according to the UN website.

Nadia Naji, a Jordanian philanthropist based in Amman, told The Jordan Times on Tuesday that “relief and recovery acts help in peacemaking, especially in times of a pandemic”, adding that they can instill long-term recovery for all countries.

“Enhancing the economic situation and the investment environment in the Kingdom is essential for a faster recovery,” economist Mazen Marji told The Jordan Times.

“To be able to recover from the devastation of the pandemic, we must make peace with one another,” the UN website said.