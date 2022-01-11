You are here
International Olive Council holds first official meeting
By JT - Jan 11,2022 - Last updated at Jan 11,2022
AMMAN — Agriculture Minister Khalid Hneifat on Tuesday headed the first official meeting of the International Olive Council.
During the virtual meeting, Hneifat said that Jordan, throughout its presidency of the council, will seek to enhance cooperation to develop the olive sector and benefit from marketing and technological expertise and practices adopted by member states, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The meeting went over several issues related to the olive sector.
