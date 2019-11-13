You are here

Int'l community must act to end Israeli aggression — FM

Int’l community must act to end Israeli aggression — FM

By JT - Nov 13,2019 - Last updated at Nov 13,2019

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi took to Twitter on Wednesday to condemn the Israeli assault on Gaza.

“Occupation is root cause of conflict, violence. War on Gaza won’t bring security to Israel. Resolving conflict on basis of two-state solution per Int’l law will guarantee right to security for all. Int’l community must act to end aggression and create horizons for two-state solution,” read the tweet.

