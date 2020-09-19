Investment in industrial estates grew by 12% in first 8 months of 2020 — JIEC

AMMAN — Investment activities in the Jordanian industrial estates went up by 12 per cent in the first eight months of 2020 compared with the same period last year, Executive Director of the Jordan Industrial Estates Company (JIEC) Omar Juwaid said on Wednesday.

Juwaid said that the industrial estates, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, have attracted dozens of Jordanian and foreign businesspeople, some of whom are now in the production phase, while others are seriously looking into investing in the various industrial estates in the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Juwaid referred to the JIEC’s endeavours to direct investors to industrial estates in underprivileged areas.

Through the incentives granted to investors seeking to invest in underprivileged areas, the JIEC signed a number of contracts with a value of JD261,000 in the Tafileh Industrial Estate in the food, plastic and chemical fields, Juwaid noted.

He pointed out that these contracts are expected to provide some 20 job opportunities in the early stages.

The JIEC embarked on promotional plans to attract more investments into the Tafileh Industrial Estate concurrently with completing 98 per cent of its first phase whose area stands at some 500 dunums, amounting 50 per cent of the total area of the estate.

Juwaid noted that the company had received several investment offers in the estate to be established during the coming period in several industrial sectors.