Investment Minister receives delegation of Palestinian business people

AMMAN — The government welcomes the investments from all Palestinian business people and will offer facilitations for them to establish investments in the Kingdom, Investment Minister Khairy Amr said on Wednesday.

Receiving a delegation of Palestinian business people in Jordan, Amr said that Jordanian-Palestinian ties are “deep-rooted, historical and receive the direct concern and interest of His Majesty King Abdullah”. He voiced the ministry’s readiness to offer all support to overcome challenges.

Head of the Palestinian Businesspeople Forum in Hebron Amer Esseili highlighted the importance of economic and commercial ties between the countries, stressing the need for the mutual promotion of Jordanian and Palestinian products.

Head of the Jordanian-Palestinian Business Forum Nathmi Atmeh called to increase commercial exchange and cooperation between the private sectors in both countries.