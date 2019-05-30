IPSOS study shows Jordanians prioritise unemployment, inflation over poverty, inequality

By JT - May 30,2019 - Last updated at May 30,2019

AMMAN — An IPSOS study showed that Jordanians are concerned first and foremost with the issues of unemployment, inflation and living costs followed by poverty and social equality, according to a statement that was sent to The Jordan Times on Wednesday.

Topping their concerns was unemployment, with 55.7 per cent of the surveyed population citing it as their primary concern, the statement said.

“Inflation and high living costs” and “poverty and social inequality” came in second and third, scoring 44.3 and 37.9 per cent, respectively, the study showed.

A little less than one-third (30.5 per cent) of the respondents said that their primary concern was corruption, while only a quarter (25 per cent) saw taxation as such.

A weak economy, healthcare, education, moral breakdown, crime and violence, political instability and environment scored 24, 17.8, 15.4, 11.2, 9.7, 5 and 4.2 per cent each, respectively.

The least concerning issues to Jordanians, according to the study, were national security, immigration and scarcity of resources, scoring 3.6, 3.6 and 2.7 per cent each, respectively.

Meanwhile, consumer confidence stood at 34.9 per cent on average for Jordanians in the first quarter of 2019.

Regarding the government’s approach to economic woes, 55.9 per cent of the respondents think that economic activity is being steered in the wrong direction, as opposed to 44.1 per cent who disagree.

In regards to their expenditures, 84.2 per cent of the sampled population said that spending on services has increased during the time span in question. Some 70.3 per cent said their expenditures on transportation grew and 57.3 per cent said they are spending more on food, according to the survey.

Over half the surveyed population (56.7 per cent) described their financial position as weak and only 20.9 per cent described theirs as strong, the statement underlined.

As for their outlook on their future financial positions, 31.6 per cent expressed optimism about having a better future, while 24.7 per cent said that they expect to be in a worse or weaker financial situation. However, 43.7 per cent think they expect to maintain their current financial situation.

Similarly, 70.4 per cent of respondents said they felt less safe when asked about their job security.

The majority of people questioned, 71.9 per cent, also said they felt less convinced they would be able to save money to cover their children’s education tuitions or put aside for their own retirement.

The study, which questioned 1,000 people from different socioeconomic groups and ages, included samples from people as young as 18.