Iranian envoy summoned over remarks against Kingdom

AMMAN — The Foreign Ministry on Sunday summoned the Iranian ambassador to Jordan, informing him of utter condemnation of the remarks made by the Iranian foreign ministry's spokesperson against the Kingdom and its leadership.

The ministry described the statements as a "failed attempt" to distort the pivotal role of the Kingdom in achieving regional security and stability, fighting terrorism, combating efforts to spread sedition, and refusing to compromise the Arab causes and the suffering of the Syrian people, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The ministry also stressed that Iran must commit to good relations with its Arab neighbours, to not interfere with Arab affairs, and to respect international agreements and norms in its behaviours and stances towards Arab countries.