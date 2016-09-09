Irbid electricity company employees protest to demand financial benefits

AMMAN — Employees of Irbid District Electricity Company (IDECO) on Thursday staged a four-hour work stoppage to demand “better pay”.

The work stoppage, which was between 8am and 12:30pm, ended after the company’s management promised to fulfil their requests, according to Ali Hadid, the president of the Electricity Workers Union, who told The Jordan Times over the phone that nearly 85 per cent of the company’s staff participated in the protest outside IDECO’s headquarters.

“The work stoppage ended when the company’s chairman, Rifaat Faouri, met with the employees and informed them that the board of directors has agreed to study their demands,” said Hadid.

He noted that electricity supply was not affected by the work stoppage.

IDECO is the supplier of power to the northern governorates of Irbid, Mafraq, Jerash and Ajloun, over an area that, according to its website, extends over 23,000 square kilometres, around 26 per cent of the Kingdom’s size.

Hadid said workers want to be granted end of service remuneration equal to a month’s salary, adding that they also demanded higher basic salaries and a higher technical allowances.

In addition to financial requests, the union leader said employees also had some administrative demands related to promotion regulations.

IDECO Deputy General Manager Bashar Tamimi told The Jordan Times that a financial study will be conducted to see if the company would be able to implement the workers’ demands.

The workers are requesting the end of service benefits to be equal to that extended to workers of the Jordan Electricity Distribution Company, Tamimi said, but not all electricity firms in Jordan enjoy the same privileges.

Ranked fifth among electricity companies in the Arab world and among the top 500 companies in the region by Forbes, IDECO employs some 110 people.