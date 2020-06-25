Ishaqat, Saudi envoy discuss social protection cooperation

The Ministry of Social Development will evaluate Jordan’s special education centres, which are currently serving persons with disabilities from Saudi Arabia, according to new criteria, Minister of Social Development Basma Ishaqat said on Thursday (Photo courtesy of Ministry of Social Development Facebook page)

AMMAN — Minister of Social Development Basma Ishaqat and Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Naif Bin Bandar Al Sudairi on Thursday discussed the needs of persons with disabilities from Saudi Arabia at Jordan’s special education centres.

During the meeting, Ishaqat reviewed the government’s policies and programmes designed to serve people with disabilities, noting that the ministry will evaluate the centres according to new criteria, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Lauding Jordan’s experience in this arena, the envoy drew attention to the programmes offered by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, expressing the centre’s readiness to cooperate with the Ministry of Social Development.

The diplomat also praised Jordan’s anti-coronavirus efforts, notably the efficiency of the teams working to deal with the crisis’ repercussions in the field of social protection.