Islamic parties say ICC decision seeks to undermine Jordan’s pro-Jerusalem drive
By JT - Dec 13,2017 - Last updated at Dec 13,2017
AMMAN — The Islamic Action Front Party on Wednesday denounced the International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to refer Jordan to the UN Security Council for not arresting Sudanese President Omar Al Bashir when he visited Amman in March.
The party said that the decision targets Jordan's efforts related to the Jerusalem issue, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
In a statement, the party said that the court's "unfair decision" targets the Kingdom's “immense diplomatic efforts” to fight the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and relocate the US embassy from Tel Aviv to the occupied holy city.
The largest opposition party praised Jordan's stance on the issue and commended the grassroots movements and official unity in the face of Washington’s move.
