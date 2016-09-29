You are here

Islamist coalition nominates Akaileh for House speaker

By JT - Sep 29,2016 - Last updated at Sep 29,2016

AMMAN — The Islamist National Reform Coalition on Thursday decided to nominate Amman MP Abdullah Akaileh for Lower House speaker, a statement from the coalition said.

The coalition, led by the Islamic Action Front, the political arm of the banned Muslim Brotherhood, will continue consultations to widen its scale and form a “strong parliamentary bloc in favour of the general national interest”, the statement added, noting that the coalition is open to all political spectra at the House.

 

 

