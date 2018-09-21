Israel must join nuclear treaty — Toukan

AMMAN — Jordan has demanded that Israel accede to the treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and place all its nuclear facilities under the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) safeguards.

Representing the country at the agency’s 62nd General Conference in Vienna on Wednesday, Chairman of the Jordan Atomic Energy Agency Khaled Toukan stressed these safeguards are a key element in the international efforts to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons.

Israel has historically kept a lid on its nuclear activities and rejected inspections, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used a visit to a secretive Israeli atomic reactor in August to warn the country's enemies, hinting mainly to Iran, that Tel Aviv has the means to destroy them, in what appeared to be a reference to its assumed nuclear arsenal, according to Reuters.

Toukan also highlighted the main achievements of the main projects of Jordan's nuclear programme: the Jordanian nuclear power plant project, a nuclear reactor for research and training, and the uranium exploration scheme in the central region.