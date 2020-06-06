Issawi checks on renovation of Marka district charity under Royal directives

AMMAN — Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi on Saturday visited the renovation project of the “Umm Al Hussein” charity in Amman's Marka district, in implementation of directives issued by His Majesty King Abdullah during his surprise visit to the charity in June 2019.

Issawi toured the charity’s facilities and was briefed on what the project has achieved so far on the ground. This included the rehabilitation project — a comprehensive maintenance of the charity's building and its various facilities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The work also covered furnishing the building and equipping it with various tools to enable the charity to provide quality services to its beneficiaries.

The tour included a presentation of a short film about the history of the charity since its inception in 1958.

Issawi told Petra that during His Majesty's surprise visit to Umm Al Hussein charity in 2019, King Abdullah directed the concerned bodies to conduct general maintenance work on the charity’s building in order for it to provide quality services to its beneficiary groups.

His Majesty also directed the advancement of educational and training programmes and orphan care, especially programmes concerned with integrating orphans into the local community and enhancing their participation in all targetted activities, Issawi said.

He added that His Majesty puts improving the quality of life of Jordanian citizens and upgrading the level of services provided to them at the forefront of his priorities, which is accomplished by enabling specialised institutions to advance their "noble humanitarian role" in serving their beneficiaries and providing them with a healthy and safe environment.

Issawi highlighted that the Royal initiatives are a "true interpretation" of the King’s visions, as they aim to empower citizens and provide them with decent livelihoods, in addition to responding to and meeting societal needs through the implementation of development initiatives and projects according to specific priorities.

Director General of the charity Ahmad Omari reaffirmed that His Majesty visited the charity in 2019, where King Abdullah directed the renovation of its building and the maintenance of its facilities in order to enable it to provide services in accordance with the international principles and standards in force in the field.