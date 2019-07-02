Ississ hosts British official for talks on economy

AMMAN — Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Mohamad Al-Ississ and British Secretary of State for International Development Rory Stewart on Monday discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between Jordan and the UK.

During their meeting, the officials addressed efforts to follow up on the outcomes of the London initiative to support the Kingdom’s economic growth, a Foreign Ministry statement read.

Ississ and Stewart also discussed Jordan’s economic reform procedures, in accordance with a five-year plan set to enhance growth and investment to create jobs and achieve self-sufficiency.

For his part, Stewart expressed his country’s understanding towards the challenges currently facing the Kingdom, affirming his country’s support to Jordan at all international events.

Stewart also commended the ability of Jordan and its economy to handle external challenges.

During the meeting, Ississ briefed Stewart on efforts to boost growth and employment rates and the Kingdom’s priorities for the coming year.

Ississ expressed his gratitude to the UK, on behalf of Jordan and its people, for its continuous support in the face of challenges imposed on the Kingdom’s economy as a result of regional instability.

Ississ also thanked the UK for its support for Jordan’s journey towards development, and in dealing with the burden of hosting Syrian refugees by holding the London initiative in February.

The meeting was attended by British Ambassador to Jordan Edward Oakden and Secretary General of the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan.