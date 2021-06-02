Italian ambassador praises Jordan’s regional role

AMMAN — Italy’s Ambassador to Jordan Fabio Cassese on Tuesday said that the Kingdom’s role, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, in various international events is “so clear and it stems from a true will for peace”.

On the occasion of his country’s national day, Cassese said that Jordan is “a true oasis of stability in the region”, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. He also praised Jordan’s efforts and commitment to fighting terrorism and extremism, especially that the Kingdom ace at the forefront of the anti-Daesh global coalition.

As for the Palestinian issue, the diplomat said that Italy has a stance that accords with that of the EU in supporting the two-state solution, expressing Rome’s readiness to exert all efforts necessary to resume negotiations between Palestinians and Israelis.