Italian language week to kick off on Monday

AMMAN — Amman will host the 17th edition of the “Italian Language Week in the World” from October 16 to 18 under the theme “Italian at cinema, Italian within the cinema”, according to an embassy statement.

The opening evening will see the participation of a renowned Italian cinema and television figure: actor, screenplayer and director Pier Francesco Diliberto, known as Pif.

The Sicilian artist will inaugurate the week, organised by the Italian minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation in more than 120 countries across the world, according to the statement.

At the Zara Centre, Pif will present his latest film “In Guerra per Amore” (At War for Love) released in 2016.

On October 17, the documentary film “I wear the veil, I love the Queen” by Luisa Porrino will be screened, telling the everyday life of three young Muslim women.

The movie sheds light on the prejudices and stereotypes that limit the understanding of the Islamic culture, in a bid to enhance mutual comprehension and inter-cultural integration, the statement said.

To conclude, the 2016 film “Have Nice Dreams” by Marco Bellocchio will expose the socio- economical changes Italy has been through in the last 30 years, analysed by the eyes of a child and a war journalist. The story was inspired by the autobiographical novel written by Massimo Gramellini.

The Week of the Italian language in the World is the “perfect opportunity” to shed light on important and delicate issues, to not only promote the image of an open and multicultural Italy but also to make people more sensitive and aware of current social issues, according to the statement.

It also serves to highlight how well Italy and Jordan have been working together to boost integration and openness, the statement concluded.