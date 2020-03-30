Jaber instructs health institutions to delay collection of treatment, medication fees during curfew

Minister of Health Saad Jaber on Monday instructed hospitals, health directorates, health centres and clinics not to collect the financial claims owed by patients until after the end of the implementation of the Defence Law (Photo courtesy of Ministry of Health Facebook page)

AMMAN — Minister of Health Saad Jaber on Monday instructed the insurance director at the ministry not to collect treatment fees, including fees for medicines, directly from patients while the Defence Law and its related payment orders are in place.

He added in a statement that financial claims can be prepared in the names of patients who benefitted from treatment, including medicines, provided that treatment fees be collected after the Defence Law is no longer in effect, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Hospitals, health directorates, health centres and clinics in the governorates must collect the financial claims owed by patients after the end of the implementation of the Defence Law and the payment orders issued accordingly.

According to the statement, these measures come in line with government plans to limit the spread of the coronavirus and to ensure the sustainability of work, while preserving the health of employees and patients.

They also aim to reducevisits for picking up medicines and provide facilitation for cadres working in government hospitals, health centres and clinics across the Kingdom.