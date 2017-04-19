JD1.6b transferred to Jordan from GCC JD3.5b grant

AMMAN — The total amount of funds transferred from the Gulf countries' grant to Jordan has reached JD1.661 billion, according to a statement from the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation on Wednesday.

Jordan has received JD524.94 million from Saudi Arabia, JD721.04 million from Kuwait and JD415.61 million from the UAE.

According to the statement, the total sum of the funds spent in 2016 was JD327.17 million, while the value of approved projects reached JD2.469 billion.

The GCC Higher Council, in its 32nd session in 2011, approved allocating $5 billion in grant to support development projects in Jordan over five years provided by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar on a share basis of $1.25 billion for each country.

Qatar has reportedly failed to fulfil its commitment.