JEA discusses economic cooperation, boosting exports to Turkey

Head of JEA Ahmad Khudari and Turkey’s Ambassador Ismail Aramaz pose for a photo during a meeting over economic cooperation (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Jordan Exporters Association (JEA) on Saturday said that it is exploring opportunities to increase Jordanian exports to the Turkish market, especially in light of the Jordanian-Turkish trade balance deficit.

According to official data, Jordanian exports to Turkey in the first eight months of 2021 dropped by 10 per cent to JD29 million, while the Kingdom’s imports from Turkey in the same period increased by 25 per cent to JD303 million, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The JEA said that its board of directors recently met with Turkey’s Ambassador Ismail Aramaz in a bid to advance commercial cooperation between the two countries and find “effective mechanisms to establish a greater footprint for Jordanian merchandise in the Turkish market”.

Head of JEA Ahmad Khudari said that the syndicate is ready to dispatch trade delegations to find out which Jordanian products have the best opportunity to access the Turkish market.

He stressed that Jordanian-made goods have opportunities to access Turkey for their “high quality and competitive prices”.

Turkey’s ambassador expressed the embassy's readiness to help Jordanian exporters access the Turkish market and to provide JEA with the calendar of fairs and exhibitions his country plans to organise in the future.

Aramaz said that there is an opportunity to further enhance Jordanian-Turkish economic ties, noting that his country's annual imports amount to some $250 billion.