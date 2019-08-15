JEA distributes meat to underprivileged families in Jordan, Palestine

AMMAN — The Jordanian Engineers Association (JEA) has started distributing the meat of over 1,500 sacrificed livestock (odheyeh) to underprivileged families in Jordan and Palestine, according to a statement from the association.

Under a campaign that the association launched, titled “Your Odheyeh Brings You Closer to God”, over 10,000 families in Jordan and Palestine will receive meat donations.

Bashar Tarawneh, an association member and the head of a JEA committee “dedicated to social responsibility towards Palestine and Al Aqsa”, told The Jordan Times that the campaign was a “success”.

“It took over JD375,000 to sacrifice that number of cattle. It is a great achievement for a civil association to raise that amount in just a few days. People have been very generous,” he added.

Tarawneh mentioned that the amount was raised from donations made by JEA members and non-members.

The families will be selected with the help of civil societies in Jordan and Palestine, according to the statement.

JEA member Mahmoud Elayyan said in a phone interview that the association is “dedicated to performing its duty towards society, particularly the vulnerable”.

He added that the committee is “specifically designed to help our brothers and sisters in Palestine, JEA means all fellow Arabs, not just those in Jordan”.

The process of distributing the meat started on the first day of eid and will continue through next Saturday.

“Many of these families do not own refrigerators and will not be able to store the meat, so we are trying to provide them with it while making sure they have enough material to cook it on the same day, which may require further donations to help them prepare a whole meal,” explained Tarawneh.