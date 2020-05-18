JIC presents Kingdom’s investment opportunities during meeting with Singaporean businesspeople

By JT - May 18,2020 - Last updated at May 18,2020

Jordan is keen to expand economic and investment cooperation and advance the trade exchange with Singapore, according to Jordan Investment Commission Chairman Khaled Wazani (Photo by Amjad Ghsoun)

AMMAN — The Jordan Investment Commission (JIC) on Monday organised an investment meeting via videoconference with a group of Singaporean businesspeople representing 37 companies under the title "Doing Business and Investing in Jordan".

The meeting aimed to promote investment opportunities and benefits available to foreign companies wishing to enter the Jordanian market and invest in a number of sectors, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

JIC Chairman Khaled Wazani said that Jordan is keen to expand economic and investment cooperation and advance the trade exchange with Singapore, in addition to exchanging expertise in a number of vital sectors.

During the meeting, Wazani reviewed efforts and economic reforms implemented by the Kingdom, notably its investment environment reforms, which were reflected in the attraction of “quality investments” to the Jordanian market.

He pointed out the investment advantages and incentives Jordan offers to Singaporean businesspeople, such as geographical location, free trade agreements signed by the Kingdom and qualified human resources that allow the Jordanian product to enter global markets.

The Singaporean Ambassador to Jordan and Chairman of the Singapore Business Council for the Middle East Shamsher Zaman praised Jordan’s measures to “open the horizons” of the Jordanian market to various countries and attract more investments.

“We seek to strengthen relations between the two friendly countries and benefit from the free trade agreement signed between them,” Zaman said.

The Jordanian Ambassador to Singapore Mahmoud Hmoud called for increasing the volume of economic, investment and commercial exchange between the two countries, especially given that the volume of exports and imports between the two countries reached $170 million in 2019.