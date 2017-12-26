You are here
JOC schools initiative completes phase one
By JT - Dec 26,2017 - Last updated at Dec 26,2017
AMMAN — The Jordan Olympic Committee (JOC) has completed phase one of its Sporting Schools Project that was launched last October in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and the German Federal Enterprise for International Cooperation (GIZ), according to the Jordan Olympic Committee News Service.
The project aims to introduce more school children to sports and this initial programme has seen over 100 students from both the Thuqan Al Hindawi and Umm Habibah governmental schools learn volleyball and athletics.
All participants took medical tests to ensure they were able to participate before enjoying the basics of both sports as well as the importance of taking exercise in general.
The students were put through two hours of after school training from JOC and federation coaches for four days a week with all food, transport and uniforms provided.
Although in its early stages, the project manager, Sawsan Qdoumi, praised the commitment and the response from the students.
“We are delighted with the students’ commitment,” she said. “They worked hard and really enjoyed the training and advice that they have received.”
“We have noticed considerable progress in both fitness and skills level for the students in these past few weeks. They even achieved medals in the schools’ championships which is the best indication of progress.”
The students will now go through a winter camp, starting on January 14, with Phase Two launching at the beginning of the second semester.
