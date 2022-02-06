JOHUD launches campaign to support needy families in emergency weather conditions

HRH Princess Basma during the launch of an emergency support programme by the Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development to meet the needs of local communities and families most affected in emergency weather conditions on Sunday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Charity Campaign, implemented by the Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development (JOHUD), on Sunday launched an emergency support programme to meet the needs of local communities and families most affected in emergency weather conditions.

In the presence of HRH Princess Basma, chairperson of the campaign’s higher committee, the launch of the programme came as an embodiment of the JOHUD’s 45-year journey in humanitarian and development work, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the launching ceremony at the Princess Basma Centre for Development in Jerash, the princess stressed the campaign’s keenness to reach the largest possible number of families, especially those most affected in emergency cases, according to a programme that the fund is working to institutionalise on a permanent and sustainable basis to include all regions of the Kingdom, especially in poverty pockets.

Highlighting the importance of this programme, which the campaign seeks to implement in cooperation with competent official authorities, institutions, and partners in all regions, the princess noted that it reflects the values of solidarity characterising the Jordanian society.

The princess was briefed on the programme’s work including the distribution of blankets, clothes, eco-friendly heating supplies, coupons for fuel and food aid, to the affected families in emergency situations as soon as possible.

She praised the role of partners and various national institutions for their support, noting that the programe’s objectives will be integrated with other campaigns including home maintenance, educational grants and medical treatments.