Joint project launched to improve water quality, produce energy

By JT - Feb 12,2019 - Last updated at Feb 12,2019

AMMAN — The Water Authority on Tuesday announced the launch of the Jordanian-German water cooperation programme, aimed at improving water infrastructure and services in partnership with Germany.

The programme was inaugurated by the Secretary General of the Water Authority Eyad Dhayyat and the chairman of the board of directors of the German Water Partnership project, Gunda Rostel, the Jordan News Agency, Petra reported.

Dhayyat said that the programme encompasses joint work in the fields of water management, sanitation, expanding renewable energy projects and producing energy through sanitation stations to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

He added that the shortage of water continues to pose a challenge to the Kingdom, calling for enhanced Jordanian-German partnership to utilise German technology.

Dhayyat also voiced his appreciation of Germany’s ongoing support for Jordan’s water sector in light of the refugee influx.

Rostel said that Jordan’s water sector and the Jordanian-German partnership work to establish sustainable development to ensure more water resources by implementing projects in Jordan.

She also highlighted the achievements of the two parties in terms of water conservation technology and utilising sanitation systems for power production.