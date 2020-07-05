Joramco Academy kicks off new semester for scholarship winners after months of delay

The new semester at Joramco Academy officially kicked off on June 3 for scholarship recipients using distance learning methods and online education (Photo courtesy of Joramco)

AMMAN — Joramco, the Amman-based engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), announced that its final 24 scholarship recipients have officially started the training programme at Joramco Academy after initial delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement from Joramco on Sunday, the selected students, who hail from various governorates around the Kingdom and whose ages range from 18 to 27, were initially selected on March 26, after which they received contracts and underwent additional clearance procedures before beginning the semester.

The programme, originally set to begin in April, was postponed until June as a result of the coronavirus crisis. On June 2, Joramco Academy reopened.

The new semester officially kicked off on June 3 for the scholarship recipients using distance learning methods and online education, as with all other classes conducted at the academy, the statement said.

Jeff Wilkinson, CEO of Joramco, stated: “Despite the difficult circumstances of the past few months, Joramco has remained dedicated to its promise to the recipients of its inaugural MRO [maintenance, repair and overhaul] scholarship, and though the scholarship has reached its final phase, for our 24 students, this is only the beginning."

"Now, they are taking the first steps on the road to achieving ambitious goals in the aircraft maintenance industry and towards a bright future at Joramco,” he added.

Joramco seeks to contribute to the support of the country’s economy through the development of the private sector, in line with the directives laid down by His Majesty King Abdullah, the statement said, adding that through the scholarship, students will be able to learn and master new skills in their ideal fields and “help to shape a prosperous future for the Kingdom”.

In spite of the initial delays, Joramco is "optimistic" that the scholarship recipients will continue their education with the programme "safely and successfully", while enjoying the full benefits of the aircraft maintenance training scholarship.

Joramco is an independent commercial aircraft MRO facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa, Russia and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models of the Airbus, Boeing and Embraer fleets, according to the statement.

Located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport, Joramco’s facility includes five hangars that can accommodate up to 15 aircraft. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency, the US Federal Aviation Administration and Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission, the statement added.