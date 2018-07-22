Jordan ‘only Arab state that sells more than buys’ medicines

AMMAN — Jordan is the only Arab country that exports more pharmaceuticals than it imports, a regional sector leader has said.

Adnan Kilani, secretary general of the Arab Union of the Manufacturers of Pharmaceuticals and Medical Appliances, made the remarks at a press conference on Saturday, held to announce the Arab pharmaceutical industries forum, slated to open in Amman on Tuesday.

Kilani noted that Jordan consumes 25 to 30 per cent of locally manufactured medicines, and exports 70 to 75 per cent of the products to 60 countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Jordan’s top in the sector and a multinational pharmaceutical group has reported that its sales worldwide constitute 7 per cent of Jordan’s total exports, and 80 per cent of its pharmaceutical production.