Jordan among leading Arab countries in renewable energy transition — AREC

AMMAN — Jordan is among leading Arab countries in the energy transition, which can be seen in the Kingdom’s use of renewable energy to meet more than 20 per cent of its power needs, Secretary General of the Arab Renewable Energy Commission (AREC) Mohammad Taani said.

Speaking at a recent lecture at the Royal Jordanian Command and Staff College (RJCSC) on the future of renewable energy and green hydrogen in Arab countries, Taani said that Jordan’s geographic location is an “economic catalyst” for its future in the Middle East’s energy transition.

According to an AREC statement issued Saturday and cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Taani noted that many Arab countries, including Jordan, have taken "practical" steps to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, expecting the volume of Arab investments in renewable energy and green hydrogen to reach some $1 trillion by 2040.

Investment in this sector provides green job opportunities for Arab youth, he said, stressing that Jordan is "rich with trained technical competencies and qualified companies to support the green economy in Jordan and the Arab world".

Taani also stressed the AREC's endeavour to achieve its mission to serve Arab societies and governments to reach energy sovereignty and self-sufficiency through energy transformation and sustainable development in Arab countries.