Jordan announces seven days of mourning over Essebsi’s passing

By JT - Jul 25,2019 - Last updated at Jul 25,2019

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday sent a cable to interim President of Tunisia Mohamed Ennaceur, expressing condolences over the passing of President Beji Caid Essebsi.

In the cable, King Abdullah paid tribute to the honourable positions of President Essebsi, who dedicated his life to serving Tunisia and Arab and Islamic causes, a Royal Court statement said.

His Majesty also expressed condolences to the people of Tunisia.

Essebsi, Tunisia’s first leader elected in nationwide polls, died at the age of 92 on Thursday.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Royal Court announced seven days of mourning over Essebsi’s passing, as of Thursday, at the King’s orders.

“The Royal Hashemite Court expresses the deepest sympathies of King Abdullah and the people of Jordan, as they stand with the people of Tunisia in these difficult times,” the statement said.

Also on Thursday, Acting Prime Minister and Minister of State Rajai Muasher announced that the Jordanian flag would fly at half mast for three days in mourning of the Tunisian president, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.