Jordan backs truce in south Syria
By JT - Jun 18,2017 - Last updated at Jun 18,2017
AMMAN — Minister of State for Media Affairs and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani on Saturday said Jordan supports all efforts to effect a ceasefire on all Syrian lands, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Momani highlighted the importance of a truce announced on Saturday in south Syria to halt hostilities for 48 hours.
The minister voiced hope that all parties would commit to the truce agreement, noting that the ceasefire is important to help Syrians who need to receive humanitarian relief.
The spokesperson reaffirmed Jordan›s stance in support of Geneva meetings to work out a political solution to the Syrian crisis that is accepted by all Syrians and ensures the country’s geographical integrity, unity of people and state sovereignty.
