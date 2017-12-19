‘Jordan borders sealed off before terrorists’

AMMAN — Jordan on Monday rejected as groundless reports that fighters of the terrorist Daesh group are fleeing Syria into the country or through the Kingdom into neighbouring countries.

A source, who preferred anonymity, said no attempts were recorded of infiltration by members of the terrorist group into the Jordanian territories or through the Kingdom to the Egyptian territories.

Since the breakout of the war in Syria, Jordan, which is a member of the US-led coalition to fight the group, succeeded in preventing the infiltrations of terrorists into the country due to its intensified efforts by the armed forces in protecting the borders, the source told The Jordan Times over the phone on Monday.

The remarks were made after regional and international reports claimed that Daesh members were fleeing Syria to Jordan and then to Egypt’s Sinai.

The media reports claimed that the terrorists were moving to the south of Syria and sneaking through Jordan to Egypt after the defeats of the terrorist group witnessed across Syria and after it lost control of 95 per cent of territories it used to control in the northern neighbour.

The New Yorker published a report recently citing the Soufan Group and the Global Strategy Network, that several Daesh members returned to European countries and that thousands more who fought for the group are trapped near the borders of Turkey, Jordan, or Iraq, and are believed to be trying to get back to their home countries.

A main target for terrorists, Jordan has enhanced its military and surveillance capacities to keep a tight control of borders with Syria and Iraq and sealed the northern border after last year’s terrorist attack near Rakban refugee camp just across the border.