Jordan calls for prosecuting Myanmar ‘war criminals’
By JT - Sep 20,2017 - Last updated at Sep 20,2017
AMMAN — Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi on Tuesday attended the meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Rohingya held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Safadi stressed that what is happening in Myanmar is a crime against humanity, an act of genocide and ethnic cleansing that contradicts all human values and violates all international laws.
He called for adopting practical steps including political and legal measures to stop the ongoing disaster in Myanmar, stressing that a comprehensive Arab-Islamic initiative must be adopted.
He urged action by the UN Security Council to to compel the government of Myanmar to shoulder its responsibilities and stop this disaster through legal platforms to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.
Safadi stressed that Jordan's diplomacy, with direct follow-up and direct guidance from His Majesty King Abdullah, will continue to work with its brothers and friends to stop these crimes and protect Rohingya from the violations committed by the government of Myanmar.
He added that Jordan is doing all it can in cooperation with the OIC to stop these crimes, and that the Kingdom is continuing its contacts with the international community to end the plight.
