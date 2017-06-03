AMMAN — Jordan on Friday welcomed US President Donald Trump's decision to delay moving the US embassy to Jerusalem, and voiced appreciation of his commitment to working towards reaching a comprehensive Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement.

Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani said the decision shows a deep understanding of the issue’s sensitivity, which will contribute to creating the environment conducive to successful peace negotiations.

Momani, who is also the government's spokesperson, said the Kingdom commends the US president’s decision to seek a peace agreement that ends the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and contributes to achieving peace and stability in the region.

Momani described the decision as "an important and wise step" to boost the chances for achieving peace.

Also on Friday, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi tweeted in response to Trump’s decision: “We welcome [the US president’s] decision not to move embassy to Jerusalem. A wise call that will enhance chances for resuming effective peace talks. We value [Trump’s] commitment to Palestinian-Israeli peace. As [His Majesty King Abdullah has] told [the president]: ‘Jordan is a partner, will do all it can to support peace efforts’.”

During his meeting with Trump held in Washington recently, His Majesty King Abdullah highlighted the US’ role in contributing to peace efforts and voiced Jordan’s commitment to working with Trump and exerting every possible effort to reach lasting peace, Momani said, adding that the decision also shows the US administration’s respect to its partners’ points of view.