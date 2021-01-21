Jordan condemns ‘cowardly’ terror attack in Baghdad

By JT - Jan 21,2021 - Last updated at Jan 21,2021

AMMAN — Jordan on Thursday condemned a twin suicide bombing that targeted Baghdad, which claimed dozens of civilians’ lives and wounded others.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Deifallah Fayez stressed the Kingdom’s denouncement of this “cowardly” terror attack that is not acceptable by any norm or religion, according to a ministry statement.

Fayez also reiterated the Kingdom’s full solidarity with Iraq, voicing the rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising Iraq’s security and stability.

Baghdad’s security is an integral part of Amman’s security, the statement added.

The spokesperson also conveyed condolences to the victims’ families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.