You are here
Jordan condemns ‘cowardly’ terror attack in Baghdad
By JT - Jan 21,2021 - Last updated at Jan 21,2021
AMMAN — Jordan on Thursday condemned a twin suicide bombing that targeted Baghdad, which claimed dozens of civilians’ lives and wounded others.
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Deifallah Fayez stressed the Kingdom’s denouncement of this “cowardly” terror attack that is not acceptable by any norm or religion, according to a ministry statement.
Fayez also reiterated the Kingdom’s full solidarity with Iraq, voicing the rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising Iraq’s security and stability.
Baghdad’s security is an integral part of Amman’s security, the statement added.
The spokesperson also conveyed condolences to the victims’ families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jan 20, 2021
Jan 20, 2021
Jan 20, 2021
Opinion
Jan 20, 2021
Jan 20, 2021
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment