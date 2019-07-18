Jordan condemns attack on Turkish diplomats in Iraq

AMMAN — Jordan on Wednesday condemned the attack that targeted Turkish diplomats in Erbil, Iraq, leading to the death of one of them, in addition to killing an Iraqi civilian and injuring another.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah expressed his condolences to the Turkish and Iraqi governments over the lives lost and wished the injured a swift recovery, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The Turkish vice consul to Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region was among at least two people shot deadon Wednesday in the regional capital Erbil, prompting pledges of "retaliation" from Ankara, Agence France-Presse reported.

On Wednesday afternoon, at least one gunman fired on Turkish consulate workers in a restaurant in Ainkawa, a northern Erbil neighbourhood that hosts numerous restaurants and the Turkish consulate.