Jordan condemns attempted arson of Church of Gethsemane

AMMAN — The Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned the "heinous" attempt to burn the Church of Gethsemane in occupied East Jerusalem by a Jewish extremist.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Deifallah Fayez said that the attempted assault is a "dreadful and condemned crime", calling on Israeli authorities, in their capacity as the occupying force, to abide by their obligations in accordance with international law to hold the perpetrators accountable and to take all necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such acts.

The Kingdom, based on the Hashemite Custodianship over the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, will continue its role in protecting the holy sites, Fayez reiterated in a Foreign Ministry statement. The spokesperson also stressed the Kingdom's rejection of targetting Jerusalem’s holy sites, their properties, their authorities or their right to manage their affairs.