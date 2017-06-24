Jordan condemns foiled terror attack in Mecca

AMMAN — Jordan on Friday condemned the terrorist attack that targeted worshippers performing umrah (the lesser Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca) at the Great Mosque of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani said the government condemns the attack that targeted the mosque in the last days of the fasting month of Ramadan, which was foiled by Saudi security personnel.

Momani, who is also the government's spokesperson, renewed Jordan's call to gather efforts to combat terrorism and terrorists.

Saudi security forces on Friday foiled the terrorist attack, cornering one of the terrorists in a building where he blew up himself.

The Saudi interior ministry announced the forces arrested five members of the terror cell, including a woman, but it did not reveal their identities to preserve the secrecy of the investigation.

Meanwhile, six foreign pilgrims were hurt when the suicide bomber blew himself up, Agence France-Presse (AFP) quoted the Saudi interior ministry as saying.

The incident happened around the Grand Mosque, where hundreds of thousands of worshippers gathered for early afternoon prayers, AFP reported, adding that ministry spokesperson Gen. Mansour Al Turki told Saudi television that police “foiled the terrorist plan that targeted the security of the Grand Mosque, pilgrims and worshippers”.

“Unfortunately he started shooting towards security personnel once he noticed their presence in the area, which led to an exchange of fire before he blew himself up,” Turki said.

The blast partially collapsed the building where he had taken refuge, injuring the six pilgrims, Turki added, according to AFP.