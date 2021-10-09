Jordan condemns Houthi militia attacks on Saudi Arabia

You are here

By JT - Oct 09,2021 - Last updated at Oct 09,2021

AMMAN — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday condemned the repeated Houthi militia attacks on Saudi Arabia. The latest attack targeted the King Abdullah Airport in Jizan with two bomb-laden drones on Friday.

Coalition forces intercepted one drone, which caused several injuries and material damages, according to a ministry statement.

Ministry Spokesperson Haitham Abulfoul affirmed the Kingdom's strong condemnation of the terrorist attacks and the targeting of innocent civilians and the stability and security of Saudi Arabia.

He also stressed that Jordan stands by Saudi Arabia against all that threatens the security and safety of its people. The spokesperson wished the injured a speedy recovery.

