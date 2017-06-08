Jordan condemns Iran terror attack

AMMAN — Jordan on Wednesday condemned the terrorist attack that took place in Iran’s capital Tehran, killing 12 people and injuring dozens, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani said Jordan condemns terrorism that targets civilians and seeks to destabilise countries and communities.

Momani, who is also the government’s spokesperson, extended condolences to the families of the victims, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Gunmen and suicide bombers stormed Iran›s parliament and the shrine of its revolutionary leader on Wednesday, killing 12 people in the first attacks in the country claimed by Daesh, the Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported on Wednesday.

Dozens of people were wounded in the attacks, which ended after a standoff lasting several hours as the gunmen holed up in parliamentary office buildings, AFP reported, adding Daesh released a video of the attackers from inside the building via its Amaq propaganda agency — a rare claim of responsibility while an attack was still going on.

Police said all the attackers had been killed by around 3pm, some five hours after it started.

