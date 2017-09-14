You are here
Jordan condemns Iraq terror attack
By JT - Sep 14,2017 - Last updated at Sep 14,2017
AMMAN — The government on Thursday strongly condemned the "cowardly" terrorist attack that took place in Iraq, resulting in the deaths of dozens of innocent victims, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Minister of State for Media Affairs and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani expressed Jordan's solidarity with Iraq in the face of terrorism that threatens countries' security and stability.
Momani reiterated Jordan's firm stance against the "inhuman crimes" committed by terrorists and the need for joint international and regional efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms.
He expressed confidence in Iraq's armed forces capabilities to defeat Daesh and to free Iraq from its evils.
Related Articles
Iran's defence minister said his country is ready to ship defensive materials to Lebanon to aid its army in the fight against Sunni extremists on Monday, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.
AMMAN — Jordan on Tuesday condemned the crimes, assaults and massacres committed against the Muslim Rohingya minority in the Rakhine region
AMMAN — Jordan on Sunday stressed the importance of Arab countries' joint efforts, especially those of media outlets, in combating terrorism
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Sep 14, 2017
Opinion
Sep 14, 2017
Sep 14, 2017
Sep 14, 2017
Sep 14, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment