Jordan condemns Israeli alienation of Jerusalemite figures

AMMAN — The Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs on Tuesday condemned the deliberate Israeli measures to alienate several Jerusalemite leaders in an attempt to limit their influence on Palestinian public opinion.

In a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the committee called for taking action against Israeli practices and daily break-ins at Al Aqsa Mosque, especially escalations at the Bab Al Rahmah (Gate of Mercy).

The statement reasserted that the mosque, in its entirety, over the area of 144 dunums, cannot be divided in any way.

Meanwhile, alienation measures against Sheikh Abdul Azim Salhab, head of the Jerusalem Awqaf Council, and Najeh Bkeirat, awqaf deputy director, and dozens of mosque guards, are not acceptable, the committee reaffirmed.

According to the statement, occupation authorities had set high bails for their release, which the committee says was done for election propaganda purposes.

These measures all aim to escalate tensions and aggravate the situation in the occupied city, the committee said.

The committee’s Secretary General Abdullah Kanaan said that the panel has been monitoring and following up on Israeli violations in Jerusalem.

Any such violations are considered transgressions against Jordanian awqaf rights, he highlighted.

Jordan has the right, under all international legitimacy and lawful resolutions, to supervise the occupied city’s holy sites under the Hashemite Custodianship of Jerusalem, Kanaan added.

Several Arab, Islamic and international covenants were signed, reinforcing and supporting Jordan’s custodianship, he stressed.

Kanaan added that these violations constitute a flagrant breach of all international legitimacy agreements and norms.

International legitimacy organisations are responsible for upholding laws and covenants to put an end to alienation and forced migration policies, Kanaan said, calling on the international community to step in and enforce the laws and rights against Israeli systematic violations.

These organisations have to pressure Israel into complying with these laws and stop further provocation, he noted.

Moreover, Kanaan pointed out that these provocations are not merely transgressions against the religious and humanitarian rights of the Palestinian people, particularly Jerusalemites.

These breaches are provocative to the entire world, he said.

The secretary general added that the forcible deportation policy that Israeli started in 1948, expelling large waves of Palestinians from their homeland, is still in effect today, in Jerusalem.

These are war crimes, he warned.

The statement said that it is time for major countries to break the silence and deter Israel from further attacks against Palestinians, adding that Jordan will never abandon any part of the Palestinian territories, Jerusalem and its holy sites.