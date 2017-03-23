Jordan condemns London, Sinai terror attacks

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday condemned the “heinous attack” that targeted the British parliament on Wednesday and resulted in the death and injury of dozens.

During a phone call with British Prime Minister Theresa May, the King voiced his condemnation of the "cowardly" attack that killed innocent victims and injured others, according to a Royal Court statement.

In the call, the King voiced Jordan's support for and solidarity with the UK in its fight against terrorism.

Also on Thursday, His Majesty sent a cable to May, in which he voiced his denunciation of the attack and expressed his condolences to the victims' families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The government also condemned the London attack, which resulted in the death of four and the injury of 40 people, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani reiterated Jordan’s rejection of such terrorist attacks that target innocent people and seek to destabilise world peace and security.

Terrorism has a cross-border phenomenon and there has to be a holistic strategy to address it, he said, through cooperation among all countries to eliminate the global threat, added Momani.

Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, also expressed on Thursday the government’s condemnation of the terrorist blast that targeted Sinai earlier in the day and resulted in the death of 10 Egyptian military personnel, including three officers, according to Petra.

The minister stressed Amman’s support for Cairo, extending the government’s condolences to the families of the fallen army personnel.