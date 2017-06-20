Jordan condemns new terror attack in London

AMMAN — Jordan on Monday condemned the terror attack that took place in London where a man died and others were injured, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The attack took place on Sunday night when a man drove a van into worshippers outside the Muslim Welfare House in Finsbury Park in the UK capital.

Minister of State for Media Affairs and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani said that the attack represents the criminal spirit of the terror groups by targeting worshippers in an attempt to trigger hatred among followers of religions.

Momani stressed Jordan’s rejection of terrorism of all forms, whose followers bid to spread hatred and chaos, reiterating the Kingdom’s call on the international community to unify efforts in fighting terrorism and extreme thought.

The minister voiced Jordan’s solidarity with the UK and the families of the victims.

It is the fourth terror attack in the UK in four months, after incidents in Westminster, Manchester and on the London Bridge.

The Finsbury Park Mosque in north London said the van “deliberately mowed down Muslim men and women leaving late evening prayers” at the mosque and the nearby Muslim Welfare House shortly after midnight, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Others linked the attack to an increase in anti-Muslim hate crimes, particularly since the London Bridge rampage on June 3 that left eight people dead, which was claimed by the Daesh terror group, AFP added.