You are here

Home » Local » Jordan condemns new terror attack in London

Jordan condemns new terror attack in London

By JT - Jun 20,2017 - Last updated at Jun 20,2017

AMMAN — Jordan on Monday condemned the terror attack that took place in London where a man died and  others were injured, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The attack took place on Sunday night when a man drove a van into worshippers outside the Muslim Welfare House in Finsbury Park in the UK capital.

Minister of State for Media Affairs and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani said that the attack represents the criminal spirit of the terror groups by targeting worshippers in an attempt to trigger hatred among followers of religions.

Momani stressed Jordan’s rejection of terrorism of all forms, whose followers bid to spread hatred and chaos, reiterating the Kingdom’s call on the international community to unify efforts in fighting terrorism and extreme thought.

The minister voiced Jordan’s solidarity with the UK and the families of the victims.

It is the fourth terror attack in the UK in four months, after incidents in Westminster, Manchester and on the London Bridge.

The Finsbury Park Mosque in north London said the van “deliberately mowed down Muslim men and women leaving late evening prayers” at the mosque and the nearby Muslim Welfare House shortly after midnight, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

 

Others linked the attack to an increase in anti-Muslim hate crimes, particularly since the London Bridge rampage on June 3 that left eight people dead, which was claimed by the Daesh terror group, AFP added.

up
4 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
11 + 2 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Opinion

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.