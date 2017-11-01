You are here
Jordan condemns New York terror attack
By JT - Nov 01,2017 - Last updated at Nov 01,2017
AMMAN — Jordan on Wednesday denounced the cowardly terrorist attack that took place on Tuesday in southwest Manhattan in New York City targeting a crowd of pedestrians, killing several innocent people and injuring others, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Minister of State for Media Affairs and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani said that the “cowardly terrorist crime reaffirms that the terrorists are the forces of darkness with their destructive ideas and their hostility to humanity and life”.
He renewed Jordan’s call for concerted global efforts to combat terrorist ideologies.
Momani expressed the condolences of the Jordanian government to the American government and people, as well as the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.
Related Articles
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Friday condemned the terrorist attack that targeted Imam Reda Mosque in Al Ahsa, Saudi Arabia, killing
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday condemned the terrorist attack which targeted the Bacha Khan University in Charsadda, Pakista
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday received a cable from Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, who expressed his condolence
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Nov 01, 2017
Nov 02, 2017
Nov 02, 2017
Oct 31, 2017
Nov 02, 2017
Opinion
Nov 01, 2017
Nov 01, 2017
Nov 01, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment