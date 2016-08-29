Jordan condemns terror attacks in Yemen, Iraq

AMMAN — Jordan on Monday condemned two suicide bombings — in the southern city of Aden, Yemen, and in Karbala, Iraq, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The agency quoted Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani as saying that the terrorist attacks "prove once again the dark and evil nature" of terrorist groups, who target innocent people "everywhere in the world”.

A suicide car bomber on Monday killed at least 54 people and injured at least 67 at a pro-government recruitment centre in the Mansoura district in Aden, according to the Yemeni health ministry, Reuters reported.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the two attacks, according to the international news agencies. Momani, who is also the minister of state for media affairs, called on the international community to “unite efforts” in combating terrorism, Petra reported.