Jordan condemns terrorist attack on Iran’s police

By JT - Dec 07,2018 - Last updated at Dec 07,2018

AMMAN — The Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned the terrorist attack on a police station in the port city of Chabahar in southeast Iran.

A statement by the Foreign Ministry offered condolences to Iran and the victims' families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that the Kingdom would remain at the forefront of the efforts to combat terrorism.

At least two policemen died and 48 people were injured in a rare suicide car bomb attack by an extremist group on a police headquarters in the port city of Chabahar in southeast Iran on Thursday, state media reported.